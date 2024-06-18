Asha Sobhana feels 'amazing' after making her debut for India against South Africa in 1st ODI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 : After making her debut for the Women in Blue against South Africa in the 1st ODI match, India spinner Asha Sobhana said that she feels 'amazing' with her debut performance.

Sobhana displayed a stupendous performance in her debut match in the 1st ODI match against Proteas Women. She picked up four wickets and gave 21 runs in his nine-over spell at an economy rate of 2.40.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd ODI match, Sobhana said she was more happy to make her debut at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"I am feeling amazing, especially making my debut in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, that is a very special feeling for me," Sobhana said.

The leg-spinner said that she wanted to do good for the Women in Blue. The 33-year-old added that she was glad to clinch a win with such a big margin.

"Personally, I wanted to do good for the team. Glad that we could get such a big margin because South Africa is a very good side, we have been watching them over the years. Getting them all out is a great achievement for the team," she added.

Sobhana further added that the Women's Premier League (WPL) and RCB have played a major role in her life.

"WPL and RCB have played a major role in my life. It was not easy for me to come to the international level... Playing in such crowded stadiums that experience RCB gave me. And the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been very special, even before I started playing for RCB, from my under-19 days. Whenever I have bowled here, I have got some advantage," she added.

India will take on South Africa in the second ODI match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Recapping the previous match, India won the toss and opted to bat. Despite struggling initially, India managed to post 265/8 with Smriti Mandhana scoring her sixth ODI ton.

In reply, Sobhana starred with the ball, with the rest of the bowlers chipping in with valuable contributions and restricted South Africa to 122.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor