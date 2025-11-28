Asha Sobhana was an integral part in RCB's win in 2024: Coach Malolan Rangarajan

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Malolan Rangarajan has said that Asha Sobhana was an integral part in RCB's win in 2024 and they are happy her getting a new team during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday.

Sobhana was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore during the WPL 2026 auction. Previously, she was an integral part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), picking 17 wickets in 15 games for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Speaking during the press conference, RCB coach Malolan Rangarajan said that they are happy for Asha for getting a new team. Rangarajan also talked about their strategy during the auction.

"Talking about Asha first, obviously she was an integral part in RCB's win in 2024, obviously we missed her in 2025 with her injury. Personally, I'm very happy for her, she's got a good payday, someone who really deserves what she's got, knowing her on a very personal front, so I'm very happy for her," RCB coach said.

"As far as what our strategy has been and what we've achieved so far, we've more or less ticked off what we're looking for, trying to get as much as bowling and with our retained players, the idea was trying to supplement them and make them as good as possible. So very happy with where we are at the moment, still got a little bit of work left, but happy at the moment," Rangarajan said.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was signed for Rs 3 crore by the Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2026 auction. The 25-year-old was part of the MI squads which won two WPL titles.

Lisa Keightley, who is the head coach of the Mumbai Indians, opened up about getting the same core back. She also talked about getting back Kerr.

"Firstly, we're really excited to have the same core back. We've got world-class players in there who can win matches, which is most important thing. I think sometimes you can underestimate having the same core back. I've seen in a lot of franchises that being consistent with your group that can sometimes give you an advantage," MI coach said.

"I think we were pretty much on the limit. I think most people would have known that, but we think she's worth the money, so we're really excited to have her back," Keightley added.

In 29 matches acorss three WPL seasons, Kerr has made 437 runs and picked 40 wickets. In the last season of WPL, the New Zealand all-rounder won the Purple Cup with 18 wickets to her name.

