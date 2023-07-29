Ashes 2023, 5th Test: I've never seen Australia play with so much fear, says Michael Vaughan

London, July 29 Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that some of Australia's batting on day two of the final Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval was the worst and he has never seen Aussies play with so much fear.

Half-century from Steve Smith, along with vital contributions from captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Todd Murphy helped Australia take a lead of 12 runs against England after being bowled for 295 in the closing stages of the play on Friday.

Throughout the Day 2, Australia were content with a tentative approach as England's seamers bowled with immense control and discipline.

"They are taking home the urn, but I’ve never seen Australia play with so much fear. They are usually so aggressive and try to take the game forward," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

“They have just sat in to bat a long period of time without remembering you have to put a bit of pressure on the bowlers.This morning I thought it was the worst I’ve ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that," he added.

However, England pacer Stuart Broad, who took 2-49, said he was not surprised by the tourists' method.

"They stuck to the style of play that has been very successful for many years. Our style of play isn't about wanting other teams to emulate it," Broad said.

"It just works really well for us. Ultimately Australia are world Test champions, won every game in their home summer, and they are not going to change their style of play just because we have a different style," he added.

