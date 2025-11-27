Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins likely to return for second Test against England in Brisbane

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Australia captain Pat Cummins is likely to be named for the second Ashes Test against England in Brisbane. The second Test will be played at the iconic Gabba, starting from December 4.

Cummins missed the first Test at Perth against England due to a lower back injury. The 32-year-old was spotted in the nets at Cricket NSW headquarters on Tuesday, ahead of the pink-ball Test in Brisbane.

As per a report from CODE Sports, Cummins will be added to the Australian squad on Friday after overcoming his lower back injury.

Australian speedster Brendon Dogett, who made his Test debut at the Perth Test, said that Cummins is looking pretty good in the nets.

"Obviously Pat is looking pretty good in the nets now... we'll see where that lands," Doggett said on Thursday. I'm just going to control what I can control. Keep ticking the legs over, keep bowling and trying to improve every session, every game. If I get called upon in that second Test I'll feel ready to go," Dogett said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

Australian coach Andrew McDonald had been confident about Cummins' availability in Brisbane.

"(It's) making sure that we're not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much, But it will be a genuine discussion leading into this Test match, and that may be one that eventuates late for us," he said, according to Fox Cricket.

Australia won the opening Ashes Test at Perth by eight wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England, who batted first, scored 172 runs after Harry Brook scored 61 runs in 52 balls. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc (7/58) had superb figures.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 132 after England captain Ben Stokes picked up a five-wicket haul. England made 164 in their second innings, setting up a target of 205. While chasing, Australian hard-hitter Travis Head slammed 123 off 83 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne played a fluent unbeaten 51 to guide Australia to an easy win.

