Ashes: Australia name unchanged squad for second Test as Cummins misses out

Brisbane [Australia], November 28 : Australian selectors on Friday named an unchanged squad for the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Josh Hazlewood will miss a second consecutive match after they were left out of the squad for the second Test against England.

Cummins missed the opening Test of the series in Perth with a back injury as the Aussies clinched an eight-wicket victory inside two days, but the captain is yet to be cleared for a return for the second match at the Gabba that commences on December 4, as per the cricket.com.au website.

Cummins, who had an extensive training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, will travel to Brisbane to continue his return to bowling. Steve Smith will continue to lead Australia in his absence.

Seamer Josh Hazlewood also missed the Ashes opener after suffering a hamstring strain playing for NSW in the Sheffield Shield a week before the first Test. He is yet to be cleared for a return for the second match.

Opening batter Usman Khawaja has retained his place in the squad despite his back spasms in Perth limiting his role, leaving him unable to open in either innings.

Travis Head replaced the 38-year-old left-hander at the top of the order and smashed the second-fastest century in Ashes history, powering Australia to a commanding eight-wicket win over England in just 28.2 overs, chasing down a target of 205.

Head's blazing 123 off 83 balls, including 16 fours and four sixes, was instrumental in Australia's emphatic victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Australia squad for second Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

