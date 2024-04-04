Sydney [Australia], April 4 : Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon reaffirmed his intention to feature in the 2027 Ashes and the series is still "on his radar".

The 36-year-old off-spinner has been a crucial cog in Australia's Test team. He is looking to enrich his experience and get a better experience of conditions and surfaces in England.

Lyon arrived in Manchester earlier this week to play in the County Championship for Lancashire. He will be available for the club's first seven of the nine matches.

The veteran spinner will be playing for the second time in the County Championship for the second time. In his first stint, he enjoyed a month-long stint with Worcestershire in 2017.

There is almost a gap of eight months till Australia play their Test against India, and Lyon sees it as a perfect opportunity to learn about English conditions.

"I've got basically no cricket until October when the (Sheffield) Shield season starts back with NSW and then the first Test match is in November in Perth. I looked at this opportunity to take the family over there and experience living in the UK for a little bit, but also to try and improve my skillset a little bit as well," Lyon told the Willow Talk podcast as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"There is another Ashes Test series away from home still on the radar, and trying to win that is one of my goals, so I can go over there and learn and understand how the English guys go about it. Playing in their set-up is going to be really unique for me to see what a county game plan is. And I'm more than happy to pass on my knowledge (to) also help a couple of spinners over there if they want help," he added.

Lancashire will play their opening game of the season against Surrey on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor