Ashes: Cummins continues fine run against Root, gets him out for 12th time in Tests

Adelaide [Australia], December 18 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins continued his fine run against England's premier batter Joe Root, getting him out for the 12th time in Test cricket, the most by a bowler, during the third Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

England's hopes of securing the Ashes urn and winning a series in Australia took a nosedive as Root was dismissed for a low score during the third Adelaide Test in the first innings. He nicked a delivery by Cummins to Alex Carey, scoring just 19 runs.

This is the 12th time Cummins has got Root in Tests, the most by any bowler, with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Aussie star Mitchell Starc getting him 11 times each.

In the 32 innings Root and Cummins has faced off, Root has scored 292 runs against him at an average of 24.33 and faced 545 balls. He has played out 399 dot balls against Cummins and has hit 35 fours and a six against the Aussie skipper.

Root is the third-highest run-getter in the series, with 180 runs in five innings across three Tests at an average of 45.00, with the best score of 138*. This series did get see him finally get him that elusive first Test century on Aussie land, but he has failed to cross the 20-run mark in the other four innings.

At the end of the second session, England was 132/5, with Stokes (19*) and Jamie Smith (5*) unbeaten. England trailed by 239 runs.

Starting the second session, England was 59/3, with Joe Root (11*) and Harry Brook (6*) unbeaten. They trailed by 312 runs.

Australia started day 2 at 326/8, with Nathan Lyon (0) and Mitchell Starc (33*).

Starc started the day on a positive note for the Aussies, smashing two boundaries each against Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

He reached his second fifty of the series in 73 balls, with eight fours, continuing a dream run in the series.

However, the partying did not last very long for the Aussies as Jofra Archer trapped Nathan Lyon plumb for a 35-ball 9. Australia was skittled out for 371 in 91.2 overs.

England ended the first session at 42/3, with a double strike from spinner Nathan Lyon shaking England.

Earlier, Aussies ended the proceedings on day one at 326/8, with Alex Carey (106 in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six) scoring his first Ashes ton after Aussies were down and out at 94/4. Usman Khawaja (82 in 126 balls, with 10 fours) marked a commendable return to the side with a knock consisting of crispy cuts and trademark slog sweeps.

