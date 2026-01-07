Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes suffers groin injury on Day 4 of Sydney Test

Sydney [Australia], January 7 : England captain Ben Stokes walked off the field after he suffered a groin injury in the first session of Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Stokes walked off injured in the middle of his 28th over of Australia's innings, with the England camp confirming the skipper was dealing with an adductor concern.

"Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint," said an ECB spokesperson as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "We will provide an update when more information is available."

In the absence of Stokes, vice-captain Harry Brook took over the leadership responsibilities as the Three Lions bundled out Australia for 567 in their first innings.

Earlier on Day 4, Australia started with 518/7 in 124 overs in response to England's first innings score of 384. The hosts had a lead of 134 runs with Smith (129 off 205 balls, including 15 fours and one six) and Beau Webster (42 off 58 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) unbeaten at the crease.

However, the hosts added 49 more runs to their overnight score as they were bundled out for 567 runs in their first innings, having a lead of 183. Captain Steve Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six. Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six.

England started their second innings on a poor note. Opener Zak Crawley departed in the very first over. Speedster Mitchell Starc dismissed him for one run. However, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell ensured there was no loss of wickets as the visitors went to Lunch at 80/1.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384, 80/1 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 567 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 136, Josh Tongue 3/97, Brydon Carse 3/130).

