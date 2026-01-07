Ashes fifth Test: England fight back after Australia bundle out for 567 at Lunch on Day 4

Sydney [Australia], January 7 : The Ben Stokes-led England fightback after Australia were bundled out for 567 runs in their first innings on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday.

At Lunch on Day 4, England were 80/1 in their second innings, trailing by 103 runs. Opener Ben Duckett (40 off 48 balls, including six fours) and Jacob Bethell (28 off 52 balls, along with four boundaries) were unbeaten at the crease.

Day 4 started with Australia at 518/7 in 124 overs in response to England's first innings score of 384. The hosts had a lead of 134 runs with Smith (129 off 205 balls, including 15 fours and one six) and Beau Webster (42 off 58 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) unbeaten at the crease.

However, the hosts added 49 more runs to their overnight score as they were bundled out for 567 runs in their first innings, having a lead of 183. Captain Steve Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six. Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six.

England started their second innings on a poor note. Opener Zak Crawley departed in the very first over. Speedster Mitchell Starc dismissed him for one run. However, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell ensured there was no loss of wickets as the visitors went to Lunch at 80/1.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384, 80/1 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 567 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 136, Brydon Carse 3/30).

