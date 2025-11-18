Ashes: Mark Wood returns to bowling amid injury scare ahead of first Test against Australia

Perth [Australia], November 18 : England speedster Mark Wood returned to bowling in practice after unleashing a 40-minute spell in the nets amid an injury scare ahead of the Ashes opener against Australia in Perth, beginning on Friday, November 21.

Wood suffered a hamstring scare during the warm-up game against England Lions last week. The right-arm speedster's left leg was heavily strapped after two four-over spells. Wood has not played competitive cricket since February.

The England pacer has spent the last nine months recovering from left knee surgery. He also suffered a stress fracture to his right elbow in September 2024.

Ahead of the Ashes opener, Wood showed positive signs in what appeared to be a full-tilt bowling session at Perth on Tuesday. Wood's 40-minute bowling spell has put his chances of playing the opening Test against Australia at Optus Stadium.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who was one of the batters facing Wood at nets, said that the right-arm pacer was absolutely quick.

"He was absolutely rapid today, I can tell you that firsthand. He's definitely one to avoid on the list. He's near enough full tilt so it's good signs for us." said Jamie Smith as quoted by ESPNcircinfo.

Mark Wood is a crucial player for England in their pace bowling setup. He is the only specialist bowler with previous Ashes tour experience. The right-arm speedster was the standout performer for his side during the 2021-22 Ashes series, picking 17 wickets.

England will be captained by Ben Stokes, with Harry Brook serving as his deputy. The Three Lions have named a strong 16-member squad for the high-voltage Ashes series in Australia. All eyes will be on the likes of Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Ben Duckett and Josh Tongue.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

