"Ashish Nehra told me you're going to win us the match": GT's Spencer Johnson following win over MI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25 : Gujarat Titans (GT) and Australian pacer Spencer Johnson expressed happiness with his team's win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener on Sunday and opened up on how head coach Ashish Nehra encouraged him when he was not doing well.

Fine death bowling by Gujarat Titans (GT), pacers Umesh Yadav and Spencer Johnson in particular, helped the side secure a thrilling six-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Following the win, in a video with GT posted on X, Spencer said that he loved the athmosphere and fans at the franchise's Narendra Modi Stadium.

"It is an incredible first game. My heart is still pumping. The atmosphere was unbelievable. If it had a roof, it would have blown off. The GT fans are unbelievable, they were cheering every ball when we were under pressure. To get the win for them is cool," said Spencer.

https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1772276327569084668

Spencer did not start well, as the duo of Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis scored 17 runs in his first over. However, he made a comeback in his second over, getting Tilak Varma and Gerald Coetzee out to end his two-over spell at 2/25. He said that Nehra told him that he would win the game for them and take two wickets.

"I wanted to come back. I did not start as well as I would have liked to, but Ash (Ashish Nehra) was unbelievable and calm. I was at a long-off, talking to him. He told me you would win us the game, and get us two wickets. He was right," said Spencer.

"To be backed in new environment, it is so good. I am loving it,feel lucky, all supportive, no wonder the franchise won in 2022 and made it to the final next year," he concluded.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first. The Gujarat Titans were largely kept silent by Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) and Gerald Coetzee (2/27) and struggled to score at a fine run rate. Sai Sudharsan (45 in 39 balls, with three fours and a six), skipper Shubman Gill (31 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rahul Tewatia (22 in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) chipped in with useful knocks to take GT to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 169, MI did lose Ishan Kishan (0) and Naman Dhir (20 in 10 balls, with a four and six) early, reduced to 30/2. However, a 77-run stand between Rohit Sharma (43 in 29 balls, seven fours and a six) and Dewald Brevis (46 in 38 balls, with two fours and three sixes brought back MI into the game. In death overs, pacers Spencer Johnson (2/25), Mohit Sharma (2/32) and Umesh Yadav (2/31) performed brilliantly, leaving MI six runs short. Hardik Pandya could score just 11 runs in four balls on MI return.

Sai Sudarshan got the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor