Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 : After off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) assistant secretary RN Baba suggested that the 38-year-old should consider joining either the TNCA or Chennai Super Kings (CSK) administration.

Baba highlighted Ashwin's vision and innovative ideas for improving the sport.

Ashwin revealed his decision to retire moments after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw on Wednesday.

"I hope and pray that he comes into administration because he has vision and ideas. There are so many things, not only in TNCA and CSK but also in future. I am expecting him to become some administration level. He will do well, as I know that he has a real vision. Even if you go and see his private academy," RN Baba told ANI.

The former Indian cricket team manager also shared his reaction to Ashwin's retirement. "I thought he was going to retire this year. I suspected that and thought that he would after the World Cup test champions finals. But suddenly he announced, it's a shock for everyone. I travelled with him, and I'm a good admirer of him. He has very good knowledge in all subjects and everything, and I wish him success for his future and everything," RN Baba added.

Ashwin announced his decision to retire from international cricket during a post-match press conference on Wednesday. Speculation about his retirement had begun to grow after he became emotional and was hugged by teammate Virat Kohli.

Ashwin leaves an indelible mark on cricket. In his 106-Test career, he claimed a staggering 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.

He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test history and second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619). He also holds the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

Ashwin was instrumental in India's dominance in Test cricket, especially during their rise to the top between 2014 and 2019.

In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin played 181 matches, taking 228 wickets. He featured in 116 ODIs, claiming 156 wickets with best figures of 4/25 and scoring 707 runs. In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets, with best figures of 4/8, and scored 184 runs.

With 765 international wickets across formats, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Kumble (953).

Ashwin was also part of India's victorious 2011 World Cup squad and the 2013 Champions Trophy team. His contributions to Indian cricket extend far beyond his impressive statistics, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor