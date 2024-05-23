Ashwin overtakes Narine, becomes fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday overtook Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran Sunil Narine to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin accomplished this movement up in the charts during the eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad.

In the game, Ashwin delivered an impactful spell of two for 19 in four overs. Bowling at an economy rate of 4.80, he not only contained the run-flow of a dangerous RCB line-up but also got scalps of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell.

Now in 211 IPL games, Ashwin has taken 180 wickets at an average of 29.58 and an economy rate of 7.10, with the best bowling figures of 4/34. He has overtaken Narine, who has taken 179 wickets for KKR in 176 games at an average of 25.44 and best bowling figures of 5/19.

Ashwin's national and franchise cricket teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. In 159 matches, he has taken 205 wickets at an average of 22.28 and an economy rate of 7.83, with the best figures of 5/40.

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar (34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Virat Kohli (33 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Mahipal Lomror (32 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) emerged as top-scorers, restricting RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (3/44) was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) and Trent Boult (1/16) also did a fine job in putting brakes on the RCB run-rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals' got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 in 30 balls, with eight fours) and Tom Kohler Cadmore (20 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag (36 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer (26 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rovman Powell (16* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left.

Mohammed Siraj (2/33) was the top bowler for RCB.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

