Ashwin praises Chepauk crowd for enthusiastic support during the Test match against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Virat Kohli was initially surprised by the sparse crowd on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

However, as the day progressed, fans began to pour in, and by the evening, the stadium was buzzing with energy. The subsequent days of the Test match saw a significant increase in attendance, with large crowds arriving to cheer for the Indian team.

"The ground was completely empty on the first day. I was wondering why the ground was so empty on Day 1. Virat Kept telling me that no one was coming to watch the Test match. But from that moment, there was a huge crowd. I wanted to ask you why so many people struggled to buy tickets?" Ashwin inquired with former cricketer turned commentator Ashwath Bobo on his YouTube channel.

Ashwath mentioned the initial uncertainty among fans about whether to purchase season tickets or day tickets for the match.

This confusion quickly turned into excitement as a huge queue formed outside the Chepauk stadium, eager to secure tickets for the first Test match in Chennai since 2021.

"Initially, when ticket sales used to happen, they used to call it a season ticket or a day ticket. A season ticket is when you get it punched on Day 1 and you can come back for 5 days with same ticket. Many people were afraid that the match would go on till the 4th or 5th day. So everyone had an ambiguity to buy the season ticket. So when they come to buy the day ticket, the crowd was huge. The crowd was from the Pavillion to the Pattabiram Gate," Ashwath narrated.

The crowd's unwavering support was evident, especially for their local hero, Ashwin, who delivered a stellar performance. He scored a century on Day 2 and took a six-wicket haul in the fourth innings, playing a crucial role in India's commanding 280-run victory.

"So it was just one counter?" Ashwin questioned.

"Yes there was just one counter. There were a lot of problems. When I came, there was a huge crowd in that line. But when I came, as you said, the crowd was scattered on Day 1. So, many people struggled to buy the day ticket. But as you said, yesterday was Saturday and crowd was huge. On Sunday, the crowd was there till the end of the presentation," Ashwath answered.

Ashwin expressed his gratitude towards the crowd for their tremendous support throughout the Test match.

He remarked that this was one of the best Test pitches he has played on in India and urged curators to create similar pitches for Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy games.

The enthusiastic support and excellent pitch conditions contributed to a memorable match, highlighting the passionate cricket culture in Chennai.

"The crowd was so passionate about watching the match," Ashwin said.

"Easily one of the best cricket pitches I have played in India for a while. Awesome pitch and I really hope Tamil Nadu play Ranji Trophy on such pitches. The way they have laid the pitch, they should take it to the next level. Outstanding Test match wicket. Earlier, there was a curator named Pacha. He said. 'sir the wicket will be good for the fast bowlers in the morning'. The batting will be easy. Then it will turn and the match will be over'. But like he said, the first day, there will be bounce," he concluded.

