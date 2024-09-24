Ashwin's hilarious exchange with Rohit Sharma amidst stellar performance

New Delhi [India], September 24 : India's veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently recounted a humorous conversation with captain Rohit Sharma during the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

Ashwin's all-round brilliance, which was pivotal in India's commanding 280-run victory on September 22, has once again highlighted his timeless excellence.

At 38, Ashwin continues to garner praise for his consistency and match-winning performances, even as the Indian cricket team transitions to a younger core.

In his latest YouTube video, Ashwin shared an amusing anecdote about how his wife, Prithi Narayanan, sparked a conversation about age while watching the Duleep Trophy highlights.

Prithi's question led to Ashwin jokingly engaging Rohit in a light-hearted exchange about their age. Both Ashwin and Rohit, senior members of the Indian squad, have consistently delivered for the team at crucial moments, defying concerns about their advancing years.

"We were watching some highlights the day before yesterday. My wife told me something: 'These off-spinners, won't they be abusing you in their minds while bowling?' I wondered why and realised they must be thinking 'when will he leave for us to get a break?'. Suddently, I felt a little off. I realised, yes, I am in that phase now. Even when we were young, we used to wonder about our place in the side. Everbody does it. When I look at it now, it brings me to reality. I makes you realise you have played for a lot of years," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

"I saw a graphic on the official broadcasting channel. They had put year-wise break-up and it ended with number 38. I am alone in that club. Then suddenly I saw Rohit, he was passing by. I asked him 'when is your birthday?'. He said it was coming. I am waiting for his birthday. Then we will be of the same age for sometime," Ashwin said.

During the Chennai Test, Ashwin not only scored his sixth Test century but also claimed six wickets, earning him the Player of the Match award.

This accolade marked his second consecutive Player of the Match honour in Chennai, following his win in 2021.

Notably, Ashwin is now second only to Ian Botham for achieving the feat of scoring a century and taking five wickets in the same Test, having done so four times.

Ashwin's excellence in the fourth innings of matches has cemented his legacy as one of India's finest bowlers.

With 99 fourth-innings wickets, he has surpassed Anil Kumble's previous record of 94 wickets, establishing himself as an indispensable asset in India's bowling attack.

Ashwin's contributions have been key to India's 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh.

