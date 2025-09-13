Asia Cup 2025: Team India fine-tunes skills ahead of high-voltage clash against Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], September 13 : With the much-anticipated Group A clash against arch-rivals Pakistan looming, Team India is leaving no stone unturned in their training session, focusing on skill refinement and tactical discussions.

The session began with light warm-ups and stretching before the nets came alive. Young pacer Harshit Rana was spotted in a serious conversation with left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav rolled their arms over, working on their rhythm ahead of the big game.

Hardik Pandya brought his usual energy, steaming in with full effort during his bowling session. He was seen in a detailed chat with bowling coach Morne Morkel, maybe fine-tuning plans for Pakistan's batting lineup. At the other end, opener Shubman Gill looked fluent, timing his shots beautifully with some elegant shots.

Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma all put in shifts in fielding drills, throwing themselves around with the kind of commitment that will be crucial in a pressure-cooker match.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having a conversation with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Samson did not open the innings against the UAE in their last game, and all eyes will be on what role he is assigned against Pakistan.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with a few teammates, observed Afghanistan's training session from the sidelines.

Team India bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs in their first game of the Asia Cup 2025, with openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and skipper Muhammed Waseem (19) being the only ones to touch double figures.

Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill unleashed destruction right from ball one. With the loss of one wicket, India chased down the total in just 4.3 overs.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

