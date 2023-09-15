Asia Cup: Gill's thunderous knock goes in vain as Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 15 : Shubman Gill's thunderous knock of 121 runs and Axar Patel's fighting 42 went in vain as Bangladesh fought back to end their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high by beating finalists India in their Asia Cup Super Four 2023 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy shone brightly, both scoring remarkable half-centuries, while the Bangladesh pacers demonstrated their mettle with great precision in their deliveries to successfully defend the total.

Gill played a thunderous knock of 121 off 133 while Axar scored a vital 42 off 34 deliveries. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three while Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped 2 wickets.

Bangladesh got off to a fiery start as the ODI debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismissed Rohit Sharma on the second legal delivery of his first over. Despite the captain's departure Shubman Gill kept the scoreboard ticking for his team.

Debutant Tilak Varma's stay at the crease was cut short as Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave India another blow. KL Rahul then came out to bat and the batter got off to mark with a stylish four.

Mahedi Hasan provided Bangladesh with a crucial breakthrough in the 18th over as he removed weel set batter Rahul. Rahul danced down the track and mishit the ball into the hands of Shamim Hossain at short mid-wicket.

Gill brought his half-century with a six. He slammed a half-century in 61 balls. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then removed Ishan Kishan for 5.

Suryakumar Yadav and Gill then handled the charge. Shakib Al Hasan cleaned up Suryakumar Yadav as the batter tried to play a sweep shot but missed the ball that made its way to the stumps.

The pressure of dot balls got the better of Ravindra Jadeja as he was removed by Mustafizur Rahman in the 38th over.

Gill brought up his fine century in 117. Mahedi Hasan produced a brilliant ball as he cleared up the big wicket of Gill. The opener went back to the pavilion after scoring 121 runs.

India needed 17 runs from 12 balls. When it looked like India could take the game after Axar slammed a stunning four, Mustafizur brought Bangladesh back in the game as he dismissed the well-set batter for 42.

A run-out on the penultimate ball and India lost the game by 6 runs. Mohammed Shami was unable to not return for the double in time and India were all out for 259 runs.

Earlier, Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy's fighting half-centuries propelled Bangladesh to 265/8 against India after Men in Blue gave early blows to Tigers in their Asia Cup Super Four 2023 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Shakib scored the highest for Bangladesh with his 80 off 85 balls while Hridoy played a fine knock of 54 runs. For India, Shardul Thakur bagged three while Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets.

Brief score: Bangladesh 265/8 (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towhid Hridoy 54; Shardul Thakur 3-65) vs India 259 (Shubman Gill 121, Axar Patel 42; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-32).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor