Asia Cup: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah slice through Bangladesh's batting order to bundle out visitors for 193

Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 : Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shredded Bangladesh's batting order to help hosts bundle out visitors for 193 in just 38.4 over in their Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 here at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan's pace attack was too superheated for Bangladesh as except for Shakib Al Hasan (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (64) other batters failed to score big. Rauf was the chief destructor as he bagged four while Naseem Shah claimed three and Shaheen Afridi scalped one.

Put to field first, Pakistan's pace attack troubled Bangladeh's opener from the very start. Naseem Shah drew first blood as he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 0 in the second over of the game.

Litton Das then came out to bat and the latter opened his tally with a stylish four off Naseem. However, Das could not extend his stay at the crease as he fell prey to Shaheen Afridi after scoring 16.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan then came out to bat. The pair of Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim kept Bangladesh's scoreboard ticking with their aggressive shots.

Bangladesh's famed duo Al Hasan and Rahim forged an exceptional century stand before the southpaw fell after scoring a gritty. A missed time shot from Bangladesh's captain landed straight in the hands of Fakhar Zaman at the mid-wicket off Faheem Ashraf's delivery. Rahim also brought up his half-century after taking a double off Ashraf's delivery. It was his 46th ODI half-century.

After the dismissal of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur was joined by Shamim Hossain at the crease.

Making things all the more tougher was Pakistan’s pace battery, which was at its regal best. Haris Rauf struck in the 38th over, providing Pakistan with two massive breakthroughs as he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed for 54 and 0 respectively.

Both the batters lost their wickets in a similar way as they ended up giving catches to wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan.

Pakistan Pacers continued their splendid run in the match when Naseem removed Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam, bringing an end to Bangladesh's innings for just 193 runs.

Brief score: Bangladesh 193 (Mushfiqur Rahim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 53; Haris Rauf 4-19) vs Pakistan.

