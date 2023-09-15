Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 15 : After playing a match-winning knock of unbeaten 49 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka ranked this innings second-best in his book.

Asalanka with ice in his veins sealed Sri Lanka's date with India in the Asia Cup 2023 final after clinching a two-wicket victory in a nerve-cracking chase against Pakistan on Thursday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In the post-match presentation, Asalanka said, "I just thought how can I get two to hit in the gap and run hard because it's a big field. I told Matheesha to run very hard and we'll try to get two runs. Two things was in my mind. I thought he's going to bowl a bouncer, otherwise a yorker. He tried a slower ball and it worked for my side. I am very excited, still excited about that. Kusal and Sadeera played really well, they laid the platform. I planned to finish the game, that's the role in my side. Definitely yes (best ODI knock), I think I can rank this innings second place in my book."

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early in the 42-over-per-side match. But a 64-run stand for the second wicket between Abdullah Shafique (52 in 69 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Babar Azam (29 in 35 balls with three fours) put Pakistan back on track. Pakistan was rocked once again with some quick wickets before Mohammed Rizwan (86 in 73 balls with six fours and two sixes) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped Pakistan reached a competitive score of 252/7 in 42 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/65) and Pramod Madushan (2/58) were impressive with the ball for Lanka.

In the chase of 253, contributions from the top order like Pathum Nissanka (29 in 44 balls with four boundaries), Kusal Mendis (91 in 87 balls with eight fours and a six), Sadeera Samarawickrama (48 in 51 balls with four boundaries) kept SL in contention until the game got tense in final few overs. However, Charith Asalanka (49* in 47 balls with three fours and a six) made sure SL finished on the winning side in a last-ball thriller.

Iftikhar Ahmed (3/50) and Shaheen Afridi (2/52) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, however, they failed to win the game for the team.

Kusal took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock that helped SL set up the title clash with India on September 17 in Colombo.

