Asia Cup: India-Pakistan clash moves to reserve day after rain plays spoilsport again

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 10 : The electrifying match between India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 has been called off and moved for a reserve day as rain did not allow any play after 24.1 overs on Sunday.

The play was halted for almost four hours today as the rain kept on coming back. India will resume their innings tomorrow.

On to the reserve day 🌧 India will resume their innings tomorrow as persistent rain has put a halt on proceedings 😯#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/01BrLxunr3 pic.twitter.com/sDwzdRGtuC — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2023

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Earlier, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.

This was the second time in the tournament that rain has played spoilsport in a clash involving the traditional rivals, as both teams also squared off in the group stage, with India posting a total of 266 in the first innings. However, rain washed out the game thereafter.

However, unlike the last clash, a reserve day was announced for the Super Four clash by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday.

India will resume their innings from 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat and Rahul at the crease.

