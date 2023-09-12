Asia Cup: India win toss, opt to bat against Sri Lanka; Axar replaces Shardul 

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 12 : India won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

After India won their first Super Four stage match against Pakistan, India is at the top of the Points table while Sri Lanka is placed second with one point earned by both teams.

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out from today's match between India and Sri Lanka in the Aisa Cup as he has not been fully recovered. Axar Patel replaced Shardul Thakur in the side.

Sri Lanka has no change in their playing XI.

Rohit Sharma said during the toss, "We are going to have a bat. That's the challenge you come across as a sportsman, different challenges thrown at you as a player and as a team."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have batted first as well. They are pretty strong side compared to us but we have to play a good game, we will somehow try to win the game. We are going with the same team."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor