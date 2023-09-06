Asia Cup: Litton, Faheem come in as Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

Lahore, Sep 6 Bangladesh has won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first match of Super Four stage in the Asia Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pakistan have drafted medium-pace all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in place of Mohammad Nawaz in the playing eleven, with captain Babar Azam just one century away from equalling Saeed Anwar's 20 centuries in ODIs, the most for any batter from the country.

"We would have batted also. But the pitch has a little bit grass so we want to use that. We plan to look after all the fast bowlers. We are playing in the heat. To be honest I am looking forward to the match."

"Will try to break the record (of Anwar) but will look to win the match. Last night we saw the conditions helped fast bowlers so we think about adding a fast bowler. Sometimes in the night and the first innings it helps the fast bowlers," said Babar.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is back in the eleven after recovering from viral fever and replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

"No particular reason other than the heat (to bat first). If we put runs on the board, it will put pressure on them. We want to replicate what we did against Afghanistan but we are facing the No. 1 team in the world so we need to play our best. We know what their strengths and weaknesses are. We have to face those challenges but we are up for those challenges," he said.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh:Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

