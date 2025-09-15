Asia Cup: Match referee Pycroft drawn into controversy as handshake row escalates

Dubai [UAE], September 15 : Match referee Andy Pycroft has found himself at the centre of controversy after India's seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash at Dubai on Sunday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The flashpoint came when no handshakes were exchanged either before or after the game, a decision that left the Pakistan camp upset. According to Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, the team had taken a call in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government to avoid the customary gesture of goodwill.

Pakistan, on their part, said they had been waiting after the game to greet their rivals, only to realize that India would not be extending their hands. Head coach Mike Hesson admitted the squad was disappointed, while skipper Salman Agha refused to turn up for his post-match television interaction, which is generally a broadcast requirement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later released a statement confirming that their team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, had lodged a "formal protest" against Pycroft. They alleged that the referee had gone as far as asking both captains not to shake hands during the toss itself. Pycroft's formal response to the PCB's complaint is still awaited.

The PCB statement also termed The India's actions to be "against sportsmanship".

"Manager Naveed Akram Cheema has registered a formal protest against the match referee's behaviour," the PCB statement said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Match referee requested the captains not to shake hands during the toss," it added.

This was the first meeting between the two neighbours since cross-border tensions escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In the build-up, there had even been uncertainty about whether the match would go ahead at all, with several calls for India to withdraw.

The Indian government made a policy that sporting encounters with Pakistan would continue only in multilateral tournaments, while maintaining no bilateral ties. Against that backdrop, Sunday's clash carried extra significance, and the lack of post-match courtesies ensured the political undertones spilled onto the field.

"Our government and BCCI - we were aligned today," Suryakumar said at his post-match press conference, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Rest, we took a call (about not shaking hands). We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply," he noted.

"Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit also. I've (said) it at the presentation as well, we stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks, stand with their families, and express our solidarity," he answered on sporting spirit.

