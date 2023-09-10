Asia Cup: May we get to see a new Bumrah': Pak cricketers have a special gift for Indian pacer's newborn son

Colombo, Sep 10 India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a surprise in store as India versus Pakistan Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023 spilled into the reserve day because of heavy rains here on Sunday.

As the Indian team was getting ready to return to their hotel after play was called off, Bumrah was presented a special gift on behalf of the Pakistan cricket team for his newborn first son, Angad.

Bumrah, who missed a league match earlier in the tournament to travel to Mumbai for the birth of his son, was presented with a red box by Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Congratulating Bumrah on the new addition to his family, Afridi said. "Allah usko hamesha khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane (May Allah bless him and keep him happy and we get to see a new Bumrah)."

In response, Bumrah said, "Thank you, thank you, very sweet of you".

The entire exchange between them was captured by the Pakistan team's official videographer and it was later put out on the social media platform X by the official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The 29-year-old Bumrah has recently returned after an 11-month break from cricket because of a back problem. He captained India in three T20Is in Ireland and was in the playing XI for the Asia Cup league match against Pakistan at Pallekele but did not bowl as the match was abandoned after the Indian innings.

He missed the match against Nepal to attend the birth of his son and returned in time for the Super 4 stage.

