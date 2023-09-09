Asia Cup: Nasum comes in for Afif as Bangladesh opt to field first vs Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 9 Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the second match of Super Four stage in the 2023 Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium, here on Saturday.

Bangladesh had one change in the playing XI, slow left-arm orthodox spinner Nasum Ahmed came in for Afif Hossain, Sri Lanka were unchanged.

"We will field first, no particular reason, there could be some rain around. We have one extra bowler and we will bowl first. It's a must-win game but we need to get our basics right. I think it might be a little different to Pakistan so we need to adjust very well,” said Shakib Al Hasan.

“We would have batted first. It’s a good batting track and there will be some movement under the lights and we expect some turn in the evening. The talk in the camp is about the process. For the batters to get crucial runs and the bowling unit, doesn't matter what the name is. Whoever is coming in is doing their job," said Dasun Shanaka.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

