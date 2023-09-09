Asia Cup: Pakistan announce playing Xi for India clash, pick four pacers for Super 4s match

Colombo, Sep 9 Pakistan on Saturday announced their playing XI for the Super Four stage clash with archrivals India in the Asia Cup, retaining four pacers to trouble the India top-order like they did in the rain-abandoned Group Stage match a few days back.

The Pakistan team management decided to retain the same side that defeated Bangladesh in the Super Four stage opener for Sunday's clash with India at the R. Premadasa Stadium here.

Faheem Ashraf, who did not play the group match against India but turned out against Bangladesh, was retained in the playing XI.

With the pitches in Sri Lanka helping both spinners and pacers, Pakistan have shown faith in their pace battery led by left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi, which had reduced India to 66/4 before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya struck fighting half-centuries to rescue India before they were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf will comprise the pace battery in the side led by Babar Azam.

Pakistan had felt the need for a fourth seamer in the Group stage match against India as both Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya had milked the spinners Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha as they shared a century partnership.

Pakistan has thus left out Mohammad Nawaz for Sunday's clash, retaining vice-captain Shahab Khan and Salman Agha as the two spinners.

Pakistan playing XI for India match:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (V-c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

--IANS

