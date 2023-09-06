Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has asserted that the Pakistan team will give their 100 per cent in Round 2 of their highly-anticipated clash against India in the Asia Cup Super Four.

Pakistan kicked off the Super Four with a dominant 7-wicket victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday in the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 'Men in Green' will be eager to keep their unbeaten run alive against their arch-rival as the Asia Cup heads towards a two-day break.

"This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

While reflecting back on the match, Babar lauded the performance of his pace bowlers who bagged 9 wickets to put them in a pole position in the first innings.

"Too much heat, but full credit to the fast bowlers. First Shaheen and then Haris Rauf. We planned on picking Faheem because we saw the pitches here, there was grass on it and we like that also. Always when we play here, the crowd supports us and I hope all of them enjoyed this match," Babar added.

Coming to the match, Imam-ul-Haq's tangled knock and Mohammad Rizwan's sturdy 63* were enough to kick off Pakistan's Super 4 campaign began on a triumphant note.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq announced his arrival in the Asia Cup with his rollicking knock of 78 to keep Pakistan's unbeaten run in the Asia Cup intact.

While chasing a low total of 194, Pakistan kept their nerves cool, looking to rotate strikes on every possibility, dealing in boundaries before the floodlights went off and halted the play at Lahore forcing the players to leave the field after the fifth over.

But Imam and Rizwan's partnership of 85 runs turned out to be the game-changing point of the entire game.

India will face Pakistan on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

