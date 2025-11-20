Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Ends With Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Match

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has reached the knockout stage after a competitive group phase in Doha, Qatar. Emerging squads from eight Asian nations showcased talent and delivered closely contested matches across both groups. Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A have progressed to the semifinals from Group A. Afghanistan A finished level on points with both teams but could not advance due to net run rate. Hong Kong ended the group stage without a win. Pakistan A topped Group B with a perfect record. India A secured the second semifinal spot. Oman won one match but could not advance. UAE finished without a win. The semifinals will feature Bangladesh A against India A and Pakistan A against Sri Lanka A on November 21. The final will be played on November 23.

Group A Points Table After Group Stages

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR Bangladesh A (Q) 3 2 1 4 +4.079 Sri Lanka A (Q) 3 2 1 4 +1.384 Afghanistan A 3 2 1 4 -0.321 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 -4.697

Group B Standings Group Stages

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR Pakistan A (Q) 3 3 0 6 +4.560 India A (Q) 3 2 1 4 +1.979 Oman 2 1 1 2 -0.975 UAE 3 0 3 0 -5.283

After a thrilling group stage, we have our semi-finalists! 🤩



Doha has witnessed some outstanding cricket, and we can’t wait to see how the final few days unfold 🕺#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/wIJWVLpcGV — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 19, 2025

Upcoming Matches