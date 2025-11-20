Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Ends With Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Match

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has reached the knockout stage after ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 20, 2025 00:19 IST2025-11-20T00:17:27+5:302025-11-20T00:19:48+5:30

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Ends With Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Match | Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Ends With Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Match

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Ends With Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Match

Next

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has reached the knockout stage after a competitive group phase in Doha, Qatar. Emerging squads from eight Asian nations showcased talent and delivered closely contested matches across both groups. Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A have progressed to the semifinals from Group A. Afghanistan A finished level on points with both teams but could not advance due to net run rate. Hong Kong ended the group stage without a win. Pakistan A topped Group B with a perfect record. India A secured the second semifinal spot. Oman won one match but could not advance. UAE finished without a win. The semifinals will feature Bangladesh A against India A and Pakistan A against Sri Lanka A on November 21. The final will be played on November 23.

Group A Points Table After Group Stages

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

Bangladesh A (Q)

3

2

1

4

+4.079

Sri Lanka A (Q)

3

2

1

4

+1.384

Afghanistan A

3

2

1

4

-0.321

Hong Kong

2

0

2

0

-4.697

 

Group B Standings Group Stages

Team

Played

Won

Lost

Points

NRR

Pakistan A (Q)

3

3

0

6

+4.560

India A (Q)

3

2

1

4

+1.979

Oman

2

1

1

2

-0.975

UAE

3

0

3

0

-5.283

Upcoming Matches

StageMatchDate
Semifinal 1Bangladesh A vs India ANov 21
Semifinal 2Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka ANov 21
FinalWinner SF1 vs Winner SF2Nov 23

 

Open in app
Tags :Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025Afghanistan vs BangladeshBangladesh cricket teamAfghanistan Cricket BoardIndia vs PakistanIND vs PAKIndia National Cricket TeamPakistan Cricket TeamSri Lanka CricketHong KongchinaOman cricketUnited Arab EmiratesCricket News