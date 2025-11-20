Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Group Stage Ends With Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Match

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Points Table: The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has reached the knockout stage after a competitive group phase in Doha, Qatar. Emerging squads from eight Asian nations showcased talent and delivered closely contested matches across both groups. Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A have progressed to the semifinals from Group A. Afghanistan A finished level on points with both teams but could not advance due to net run rate. Hong Kong ended the group stage without a win. Pakistan A topped Group B with a perfect record. India A secured the second semifinal spot. Oman won one match but could not advance. UAE finished without a win. The semifinals will feature Bangladesh A against India A and Pakistan A against Sri Lanka A on November 21. The final will be played on November 23.
Group A Points Table After Group Stages
Team
Played
Won
Lost
Points
NRR
Bangladesh A (Q)
3
2
1
4
+4.079
Sri Lanka A (Q)
3
2
1
4
+1.384
Afghanistan A
3
2
1
4
-0.321
Hong Kong
2
0
2
0
-4.697
Group B Standings Group Stages
Team
Played
Won
Lost
Points
NRR
Pakistan A (Q)
3
3
0
6
+4.560
India A (Q)
3
2
1
4
+1.979
Oman
2
1
1
2
-0.975
UAE
3
0
3
0
-5.283
Upcoming Matches
|Stage
|Match
|Date
|Semifinal 1
|Bangladesh A vs India A
|Nov 21
|Semifinal 2
|Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A
|Nov 21
|Final
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|Nov 23