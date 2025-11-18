Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: UAE Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Pakistan A; Check Playing XIs

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: The United Arab Emirates won the toss and chose to bat in their Group B match against Pakistan A in the ninth fixture of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Pakistan A entered the contest as the top side in the group. Irfan Khan’s team had already secured a place in the semi finals with two strong performances. They opened their campaign with a 40 run win over Oman. Their second match ended in an eight wicket win over India A. The UAE have had a difficult run in the tournament. Alishan Sharafu’s men suffered a heavy 148-run loss to India A in their first match. Their second outing ended in a last-ball defeat to Oman. With two losses, the UAE are out of the race for the knockouts and are now playing for pride.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs UAE – Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Pakistan vs UAE – Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar

West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network. Streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan A vs UAE Playing XIs

Pakistan A (Playing XI): Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Naeem, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Arafat Minhas, Ghazi Ghori(w), Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu(c), Harshit Kaushik, Sohaib Khan, Yayin Rai, Ahmed Tariq, Syed Haider(w), Muhammad Arfan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan