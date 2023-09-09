Asia Cup: Samarawickrama's fighting 93 powers Sri Lanka to 257/9 against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 9 : Sublime half-century knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis powered Sri Lanka to 257/9 against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Saturday.

Samarawickrama scored the highest for Sri Lanka with a fighting 93 off 72 balls while Mendis played a fine knock of 50 runs.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud broke Sri Lanka's batting order and bagged three-wickets each.

Opting to field first, Bangladesh gave Sri Lanka a big blow as Hasan Mahmud drew first blood dismissing opener Dimuth Karunaratne in the sixth over of the game.

Karunaratne's wicket led to Kusal Mendis coming to the crease. Pathum Nissanka and Mendis teamed up to establish a formidable 50-run partnership on a pitch that was offering considerable turn for the spinners.

The duo thumped Bangladesh bowlers for boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking.

However, Bangladesh bowlers took back control in the next 10 overs with the crafty left-arm spin on a dry pitch.

In front of Bangladesh's spin, Sri Lankan batters could only scrape together 30 runs during this riveting passage of play but they managed to protect their wickets, creating an intensely intriguing battle.

Bangladesh bowlers finally struck and Shoriful Islam got Nissanka leg before wicket for 40 (60 balls). After going seven innings without an ODI fifty, Mendis brought up his 24th ODI half-century.

However, he soon fell prey to Shoriful Islam, who bagged his second wicket of the match, in the 26th over.

Charith Asalanka came to bat and opened his score with a stylish four. However, Asalanka's stay at the crease was cut short by Taskin Ahmed in the 32nd over of the game.

Dhananjaya de Silva then came out to bat. Mahmud struck again as he removed De Silva. Captain Dasun Shanaka then came out to bat.

Despite being under pressure, Sadeera Samarawickrama brought up his fifty in 45 balls.

Captain Shanaka's 24 runs innings at the crease came to an end as he was sent packing by Hasan Mahmud in the 47th over of the game.

In the last over Samarawickrama managed to gather 11 runs with the help of one-four and a six to guide Sri Lanka to 257/9. He was out on the final delivery of the match.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 257/9 (Sadeera Samarawickrama 93, Kusal Mendis 50; Hasan Mahmud 3-57) vs Bangladesh.

