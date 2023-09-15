Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan, Hridoy's fifties power Bangladesh to 265/8 against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 15 : Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy's fighting fifty propelled Bangladesh 265/8 against India after Men in Blue gave early blows to Tigers in their Asia Cup Super Four 2023 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Shakib scored the highest for Bangladesh with his 80 off 85 balls while Hridoy played a fine knock of 54 runs. For India, Shardul Thakur bagged three while Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets.

Opted to field first, India got off to a fine start as veteran bowler Mohammed Shami removed Bangladesh's opener Litton Das in the third over of the game. Shardul Thakur gave Bangladesh a big blow as he dismissed Tanzid Hasan for 13 runs.

Shardul struck again as he dismissed Anamul Haque for 4, leaving Bangladesh tottering at 28/3 inside the powerplay. The right-handed batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz then came out to bat.

Captain and left-handed batter Shakib Al Hasan then came out to bat. The Bangladesh captain was fighting a lone battle in the middle as the wickets were tumbling at the other end, yet he remained resolute.

Hasan Miraz's stay at the crease was cut short as he was dismissed by Axar Patel after playing a knock of 13 runs. Towhid Hridoy then came out to join hands with the captain.

While slamming Indian bowlers all around the ground Shakib Al Hasan brought up his much-needed fifty in 65 balls with a stylish six. The duo of Hridoy and Hasan then brought their team's score beyond the 100-run mark.

Shardul ended Shakib's stay at the crease to break the 101-run partnership in the 34th over. Shakib went back to the pavilion after scoring a solid 80 runs. Soon after Ravindra Jadeja joined the wicket-taking party as he removed Shamim Hossain for one run. With this wicket, Jadeja completed 200 ODI wickets.

Hridoy also brought up his half-century in the 77 balls and kept the momentum going for Bangladesh after Shakib's dismissal. However, soon after scoring fifty Hridoy fell prey to Shami in the 42nd over.

In the 48th over Prasidh Krishna provided his team with a great breakthrough as he bowled well-set batter Nasum Ahmed for 44.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib in the last over gathered 12 runs to take his team's total to 265/8 against India in 50 over.

Brief score: Bangladesh 265/8 (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towhid Hridoy 54; Shardul Thakur 3-65)vs India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor