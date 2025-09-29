Asia Cup Trophy Drama: Will Protest Strongly With ICC, Says BCCI

The BCCI will lodge a "very strong protest" in the next ICC meeting in November against Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it from him in Dubai. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia justified the team's refusal saying that India cannot accept the trophy from a person who is "waging a war against the country."

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final on Sunday with Tilak Varma hitting an unbeaten 69 to be adjudged the Player of the Match for the summit clash. "So far as the trophy is concerned, trophy distribution, India cannot take the trophy from the person who is waging a war against our country," Saikia said.

"We have taken a decision not to accept the trophy but that does not allow the gentleman to take away the trophy and the medals to his hotel," he added. "This is unexpected, very childish in nature and we will launch a very strong protest with ICC in the forthcoming ICC meeting to be held in Dubai in the first week of November."

Naqvi is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Interior Minister of his country. Saikia praised the Indian team for their unbeaten run in the competition. "India won all the seven matches at the group stage. India won all the three matches. Thereafter in the group of four they won the matches and finally also," he said.

"Out of these seven matches, India won against Pakistan 3-0. So this is a big victory and (a) big time cricket achievement for the country." On the team's decision to play the tournament despite massive criticism of engagement with Pakistan in the backdrop of Pahalgam terror attack, Saikia said the Board has followed the policy set by the Indian government.