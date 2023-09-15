Asia Cup: Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for Team India in match against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 15 : India's talisman batter Virat Kohli has been a source of entertainment in cricket and never fails to make people laugh with his varied antics on the pitch, even when he is not in playing XI, he never misses an opportunity to crack a wisecrack.

Kohli has been rested from the team India in a dead rubber match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four clash. Other than this India many changes in their playing XI. Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have been given a rest.

While, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the playing XI.

After Anamul Haque was dismissed, Kohli went to the pitch carrying water for his teammates, and his sprinting technique had the crowd in splits. With early breakthroughs, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur gave India an amazing start to the game.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in their last Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup.

