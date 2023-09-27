Asian Games: Nepal concludes historic day with record-breaking 273-run win over Mongolia

Hangzhou [Nepal], September 27 : Nepal men's cricket team concluded a record-breaking day at work with a 273-run win over Mongolia in the men's cricket tournament opener at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

This win is the biggest by any team in terms of runs in the history of T20I cricket.

Nepal went past the Czech Republic, which secured a 257-run win over Turkey while defending 279 runs in 2019.

In the chase of 314 runs set by Nepal, only Davaasuren Jamyansuren (10) could touch the double figures for Mongolia as they were bundled out for 41 in just 13.1 overs.

Sandeep Lamichhane (2/7), Abinash Bohara (2/2) and Karan KC (2/1) were exceptional with the ball for Nepal.

Nepal's men's cricket team made history at the ongoing Asian Games cricket tournament in Hangzhou, China as they smashed the highest-ever total in T20I cricket history, the fastest fifty and fastest century by a player in format's history on Wednesday during this match.

In the match, Nepal smashed 314/3 in their 20 overs. It is the highest-ever total in T20Is, overtaking Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019.

They also smashed a total of 26 sixes in their innings, the highest by a team in the format's history in a single inning. They went past Afghanistan's record of 22 sixes that helped them make 278/3 back in 2019.

But two of the most interesting records are them smashing the fastest fifty and century in T20I cricket.

Dipendra Singh Airee, the Nepal all-rounder reached his half-century in just nine balls, going past Indian legend Yuvraj Singh's record of a 12-ball fifty against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, a match which saw him smash Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. Airee ended with 52* in just 10 balls, with eight of them smashed out of the park for a six. His strike rate of 520 is also the best in a T20I innings.

Kushal Malla also went past T20I giants like India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller to hit the fastest T20I century ever, in just 34 balls. Malla ended with 137 in 50 balls, with eight fours and 12 sixes.

Notably, Rohit and Miller have 35-ball centuries to their names, but Malla has now shattered these records by smashing a helpless Mongolia bowling attack all over the park.

India's men's cricket campaign will start on October 3 in the quarterfinals. The title clash will be played on October 7.

