Asian Games: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rinku Singh's cameo power India 202/4 against Nepal in quarterfinal 

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : An explosive century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a short cameo from Rinku Singh powered India to post a huge target of 202/4 against Nepal in the quarterfinal of the men's cricket at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

In the first-ever outing in the Asian Games, Jaiswal scored 100 in 49 balls while Rinku Singh played a finisher knock of 37 in 15 balls.

Choosing to bat, India’s young openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad started attacking the Afghanistan bowler early in the innings. They brought 50 50-run mark in just 4 overs.

Jaiswal brought about his blistering fifty in just 22 balls in the 7th over by hitting a dashing six.

Ruturaj who was playing an anchor inning got out in the 10th over after Dipendra Singh Airee dismissed him at 25.

Afghanistan got the second wicket in quick succession as Tilak Varma was dismissed by Sompal Kami in the 12th over.

Jaiswal from the other end was explosive, hitting the Nepal bowlers in every over. He clinched his century in the 16th over. He scored his ton in just 48 balls. However, Jaiswal’s innings came to an end after Airee bowled a full toss but Jaiswal failed to clear it as Bohara caught him.

Rinku Singh showed his power hitting in the last over adding a few more runs as India gave a target huge target of 202/4.

Brief score: India 202/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100, Rinku Singh 37, Dipendra Singh Airee 2-31) vs Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor