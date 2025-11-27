Aspin Stallions reaffirms its Institutional Cooperation with International Cricket Council

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 : Aspin Stallions reaffirms its unwavering cooperation with the ICC and continues to observe all developments with the highest regard, diligence, and institutional serenity in matters of violations of the Anti-Corruption Code.

"Anchored in the enduring values of integrity, honour, and principled stewardship that guide our organisation, we remain steadfast in upholding the noble spirit of the sport and the distinguished standards associated with our participation in the Abu Dhabi T-10 league," as per a release from Aspin Stallions.

With full confidence in the processes established under the global cricket framework, Aspin Stallions shall continue to engage constructively and with dignified resolve, consistent with the legacy of excellence and responsibility entrusted to them, it said.

"Our commitment to transparency, respect, and the advancement of the game remains firm and reflective of the ethos embodied by our leadership and our heritage," it said.

Aspin Stallions play in the Abu Dhabi T10 is a fast-paced cricket tournament that condenses all the excitement of the sport into just ten overs per side, delivering action-packed matches that finish within 90 minutes.

Hosted in the UAE capital, it attracts top international players and enthusiastic fans from around the world. Its explosive format encourages big hitting, quick wickets, and nonstop drama, making it one of the most entertaining events on the cricket calendar and a unique showcase of modern, high-intensity cricket.

Squads like the Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators, and Maratha Arabians have all claimed titles, demonstrating consistency and power across seasons. Each edition produces standout performers whose quick-fire runs or crucial wickets help secure victory. The tournament's list of winners reflects the competitive spirit and unpredictable excitement that define this unique cricket spectacle.

