"At times, you are overeager....": Shastri offers word of advice to struggling Virat ahead of BGT

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had a word of advice for star India batter Virat Kohli, saying that despite his over-eagerness to throw the first punch in a "territory" he loves playing on, he would have to maintain calmness for a while.

Shastri believes star batter Virat Kohli can turn around his recent poor run and prosper during the side's upcoming Test tour of Australia.

Virat has endured an indifferent run across all formats over the last few months, with the 36-year-old managing just one half-century and averaging only 21.33 across five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the start of the year.

Since 2020, Virat has faced an elongated lean patch in the whites, scoring 1,838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

However, he has a fine record against Australia in their home territory and this tour could very well help him regain form. He holds a fine Test record in Australia, scoring 1,352 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 54.08, with six centuries and four fifties in 25 innings. His best score is 169. Across all formats in Australia, Virat has scored 3,426 runs at an average of 56.16, with 11 centuries and 19 fifties in 70 innings. His best score is 169.

Speaking on the latest episode of ICC Review, Shastri said, "Well, the King is back in his territory. That is all I will tell them. When you have earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your (opponent's) mind when you go out to bat."

Shastri was referring to Kohli's exceptional performances in Australia thus far - including a fighting Test ton in Adelaide in his first-ever Test tour in 2011/12, a staggering 692 runs at 86.50 from his four Tests during his second visit in 2014 and captaining India to their first-ever series win in the country in 2018/19 during which he scored an exceptional 123 in Perth.

In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, not only were Kohli's numbers down - 15.50 runs per innings in the three fixtures - but the manner of some of his dismissals came under scrutiny.

This included getting bowled off a full toss against Mitchell Santner in the second Test in Pune and being run out late on the first day while taking a risky single early in his innings in the final Test in Mumbai.

Shastri remained mindful of the same and issued a word of warning for Kohli to be on the watch in the initial stages of his first few innings Down Under.

"Your juices are flowing, you are charged up. It is again a case with Virat. You want to see calmness because at times you are over eager to get out there and throw the first punch."

"But I think that calmness in the first half an hour where he gets out to bat or in the first three innings of the series will be extremely important. If he can be calm and play the game at his own pace rather than being in a hurry, I think he will be fine," he concluded his point.

With a 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand at home, India need to win the series by 4-0 to punch their ticket to feature in London for the WTC final for the third successive time directly.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

