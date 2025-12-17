Auqib Nabi Dar steals show in mini auction as Delhi Capitals strengthen squad for IPL 2026

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 17 : Uncapped Indian talent stole the show at the IPL 2026 Player Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, with the Delhi Capitals signing several promising domestic players, including Auqib Nabi Dar.

The franchise also added proven international quality to its roster, bringing in seasoned campaigner David Miller, England's Ben Duckett, and Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka to strengthen both depth and experience, according to a DC release.

Delhi Capitals began the day by securing seasoned South African middle-order batter David Miller for Rs 2 crore, making him the first player sold at the auction. The 36-year-old left-hander brings vast IPL experience, having featured in 141 matches and scored 3,077 runs, including 13 half-centuries and a century.

On acquiring Miller, Head Coach Badani reflected, "We're very happy and pleased to have David Miller in the squad. He adds valuable left-handed strength to the middle order and brings with him a wealth of experience, having played in the IPL for many years. We also feel we managed to secure him at a price that represents tremendous value for us."

England's Ben Duckett was next to join the Capitals, with the aggressive top-order batter set for his maiden IPL stint after being picked up for Rs 2 crore. Duckett has amassed 5,397 runs across 216 T20 matches at a strike rate of 140.18, including 34 half-centuries.

Among the standout signings of the day was uncapped Indian all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar, who was signed for Rs 8.40 crore following an intense bidding war involving multiple franchises. The 29-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir has been in impressive form on the domestic circuit, recently picking up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate under eight in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Delhi Capitals further bolstered their batting by acquiring Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for Rs 4 crore. Sri Lanka's leading T20I run-scorer, Nissanka, has scored 2,345 runs in 79 T20Is at an average of 31.68 and a strike rate of 126.96.

The franchise also added pace depth with the return of South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who was bought for Rs 2 crore. Ngidi, previously part of the Capitals squad in 2022, has claimed 77 T20I wickets in 55 matches at an economy of 8.82.

Delhi Capitals picked up opener Sahil Parakh for Rs 30 lakh. The left-hander impressed in the Maharashtra Premier League, scoring 202 runs at a strike rate of 177.19, including a title-winning campaign with the Eagle Nashik Titans.

Delhi Capitals also brought back opening batter Prithvi Shaw for Rs 75 lakh. The right-hander, who first joined the franchise in 2018 and enjoyed a standout season in 2021 with 479 runs, returns to familiar colours ahead of IPL 2026.

Concluding the IPL 2026 auction, Delhi Capitals secured New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for Rs 2 crore. The fast bowler has taken 14 wickets in 13 IPL matches at an economy of 9.67.

Speaking about the exciting additions to the squad, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals, said, "We went into the auction with a clear plan and were able to secure most of the players we had identified. We targeted experienced overseas batters like David Miller and Ben Duckett, which helped us strengthen those slots, while also investing in the future with a young talent like Sahil Parakh. In addition, we picked up a very promising bowler from Jammu and Kashmir in Auqib, who has been performing consistently. Overall, I believe we've covered most bases and built a strong, well-balanced squad. If we play as a unit, show courage on the field, and make the most of our opportunities, we have a strong chance this season. Our fans deserve nothing less."

Speaking about Prithvi Shaw's re-signing with Delhi Capitals, he added, "Prithvi has done well for Delhi Capitals in the past. Every player goes through ups and downs, and this is an opportunity for him to make a strong comeback. We see this as a second chance for Prithvi, and I'm really looking forward to seeing him return to Delhi, take this opportunity seriously and give his best for the team."

Speaking about uncapped players stealing the limelight at the IPL 2026 Auction, Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals and founder of JSW Sports, said, "Every year, the IPL is evolving and becoming more mature as a franchise-based league. Scouting has become a very large part of the IPL, and because of that, a few names were already known to all of us even before the auction as players who were going to go for big money. Whether it was Kartik Sharma or Auqib Nabi Dar, there were so many of them."

"The IPL is where young players coming through domestic cricket make a name for themselves and then go on to play for India. What may be unknown entities for the general public are actually very well-known to all 10 franchises. Everyone is gunning for talent they believe will be the next big thing, and I'm sure some of them will break out over the next one or two years and even make their debuts for Team India," he added.

Delhi Capitals Squad after IPL Auction 2026

David Miller (bought for ₹2 crore)

Ben Duckett (bought for ₹2 crore)

Auqib Nabi Dar (bought for ₹8.40 crore)

Pathum Nissanka (bought for ₹4 crore)

Lungi Ngidi (bought for ₹2 crore)

Sahil Parakh (bought for ₹30 lakh)

Prithvi Shaw (bought for ₹75 lakh)

Kyle Jamieson (bought for ₹2 crore)

Abishek Porel (retained)

Ajay Mandal (retained)

Ashutosh Sharma (retained)

Axar Patel (retained)

Dushmantha Chameera (retained)

Karun Nair (retained)

KL Rahul (retained)

Kuldeep Yadav (retained)

Madhav Tiwari (retained)

Mitchell Starc (retained)

Sameer Rizvi (retained)

T Natarajan (retained)

Tripurana Vijay (retained)

Tristan Stubbs (retained)

Vipraj Nigam (retained)

Mukesh Kumar (retained)

Nitish Rana (traded in).

