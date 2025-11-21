AUS vs ENG 1st Test Ashes 2025-26: England Opt To Bat in Perth

Ben Stokes chose to bat first in Perth for the first Ashes Test in Perth. The Australian conditions will provide the sternest test yet for the visiting England and its aggressive brand of cricket. England faced a 0-4 drubbing on its last visit Down Under, which eventually forced the side to transition into its current version.

England team captained by Ben Stokes and coached by Brendon ‘Bazball’ McCullum, against an ageing Australian team on the verge of a massive transition. On the back of a famous and hotly contested series that finished 2-2 when they last met in England, Stokes’ men travel to Australia with ambitions of winning Down Under for the first time in 15 years.

England Playing XI

Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: England Playing XI - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia Playing XI

Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score: Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

.