AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: England All Out for 334 at Gabba; Joe Root Unbeaten on 138, Mitchell Starc Takes Six Wickets (VIDEO)

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England were bowled out for 334 in their first innings of the day-night second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane on Friday. Joe Root finished unbeaten on 138 after guiding England out of early trouble. England began day two on 325 for nine after Root lifted the side from a shaky start at five for two with his first century on Australian soil and the 40th of his career. Root and Jofra Archer added nine runs to the overnight total before Archer fell for a career-best 38. Marnus Labuschagne took a sharp catch off Brendan Doggett to end the stand.

Mitchell Starc passes Wasim Akram as the most prolific left-arm bowler in Test cricket history 🤩#Ashes | #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurancepic.twitter.com/gxzYjLGR2S — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2025

The 10th-wicket partnership of 70 set a new record for England at the Gabba. Zak Crawley made 76 and Harry Brook added 31 earlier in the innings.

Mitchell Starc led the Australian attack with figures of six for 75. He moved past Pakistan great Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket history.

Australia lead the series after winning the first Test in Perth by eight wickets inside two days.

Australia vs England 2nd Test Playing XIs

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer