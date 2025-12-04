AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs England Match in India

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: England won the toss and chose to ...

December 4, 2025

England Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: England won the toss and chose to bat in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The hosts will aim to secure a 2-0 lead after an eight wicket win in Perth. England will look to hit back yet the task remains difficult given Australia’s strong record in day night Tests. Fans in India can watch the game on Star Sports Network or live stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.

Live Streaming Info and Match Details

  • Match: Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

  • Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

  • Date & Start Time: December 4, 9.30 AM IST

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Ashes 2025-26 Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

