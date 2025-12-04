Ashes 2025-26 Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test Match in India

England have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday, December 4. The English side made one change, including a spinner all-rounder, Will Jacks, to replace the injured Mark Wood.

For the Australian side, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon are not in the playing eleven squad, but Josh Inglis and Michael Neser replace them. During the toss presentation, Steve Smith gave a hint of Pat Cummins returning. He said the captain did what was right over the last week, but was ultimately considered too risky to play in this Test.

Australia is leading with 1-0 against England in this Ashes 2025; meanwhile, England hopes to put the Kangaroos under pressure today.

Live Streaming Info and Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Ashes 2025-26

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Dates: Thursday, December 4 to Monday, December 8

Toss Time: 9:00 am IST

Match Start Time: 9:30 am IST

Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar mobile app and website

Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

Australia will bowl first at the Gabba after making some huge selection calls 👀 #Ashes



Playing XI

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.

England players to wear black armbands throughout the second Test to honour the memory of Robin Smith, who passed away earlier this week. England Cricket mentioned in a post on X while sharing a photo of English players wearing black straps.