AUS vs IND 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs India Match

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the second T20 International of the ongoing India tour of Australia 2025 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 31, 2025. Both teams will look to take an early lead after the opening match in Canberra was washed out due to rain. In the first match, India had made a strong start by scoring 97 for one in 9.4 overs before rain forced the game to be abandoned. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Shubman Gill added an unbeaten 62 runs off 35 balls for the second wicket, giving India the upper hand before play was stopped. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

AUS vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Match: Australia vs India, 2nd T20 International, five-match series

Date: Friday, October 31

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Match Start Time: 1:45 PM IST

Toss Time: 1:15 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network TV channels in India

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website in India

Mitchell Marsh has won the toss & Australia 🇦🇺 will field first!

AUS vs IND 2nd T20I Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood