AUS vs IND 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming When and Where to Watch Australia vs India Match

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bow first in the third T20 International against Australia at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday, November 2, 2025. India will aim to bounce back after a heavy defeat in the second match at Melbourne. Abhishek Sharma’s 68 was the only bright spot in an otherwise poor batting show against Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined bowling. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will aim to continue its winning momentum and take a 2–1 lead in the series. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Australia vs India 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: Australia vs India, 3rd T20 International

Series: Five-match T20I series

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 1:45 p.m. IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss Time: 1:15 p.m. IST

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Australia vs India 3rd T20I - Weather Report and Pitch Report of Bellerive Oval, Hobart

There is no rain threat for the third T20I in Hobart. The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the match. The temperature will hover around 25°C during the day and drop to about 14°C in the evening, offering ideal conditions for cricket.

1-1 in sight for Team India! 👀



Went down fighting in Melbourne, will SKYBALL bounce back in style? 🔥#AUSvIND 3rd T20I 👉🏻 SUN, 2nd NOV, 12:30 PM on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/mKlON2dzLu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 1, 2025

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is known for assisting batters early in the innings. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat during the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, spinners may find some grip and turn due to dry conditions. Fast bowlers could get some swing with the new ball in the first few overs and may also benefit by mixing up their pace in the later stages.

In 20 T20Is played at the Bellerive Oval, the average first-innings score is 138 and the average second-innings score is 147. Teams batting first have won nine games, while chasing sides have won ten.

Australia vs India 3rd T20I Playing 11s

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah