AUS vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs India Match

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The five-match series is level at 1-1. The first match in Canberra was washed out, while Australia won the second game in Melbourne. India bounced back with a win in the third match. The visitors will aim to take a 2-1 lead and move closer to sealing the series, while Australia will look to recover from the setback and regain control at home. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: India vs Australia, 4th T20I

Date: November 6, 2025 (Thursday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Live Telecast:

Star Sports Network

Live Streaming:

JioHotstar app and website

'𝗪𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗱' 💪



🎥 #TeamIndia is geared 🆙 for the 4th T20I and bowling coach Morne Morkel highlights the approach 🗣️#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/2g8HW2c2UU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2025

Weather Report and Pitch Report of Carrara Oval in Queensland

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain during the match. The temperature is expected to range between 17°C and 25°C. Conditions will be clear, and weather will not interrupt play.

Pitch Report

The Carrara Oval surface is expected to offer a balance between bat and ball. Early movement and bounce may help bowlers. As the game progresses, the pitch is likely to favour batsmen with timing and placement. Spinners could play a key role in the middle overs, using the large boundaries to their advantage.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Playing 11s

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa