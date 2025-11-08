AUS vs IND 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs India Match

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fifth T20I of the India tour of Australia 2025 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to finish the tour with a win after taking a strong lead in the series. India had defended a competitive total in the fourth match and will aim to put up a similar performance again. Australia will look to respond and secure a win to avoid a home series defeat. The result of this match will decide the outcome of the series. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Australia vs India 5th T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: Australia vs India, 5th T20 International

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Toss Time: 1:15 PM IST

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar

It’s 𝐬𝐤𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 time again! ⚡



Team India leads the series 2–1. Will they finish the series on a high, or will Australia level the series? ⚔#AUSvIND 👉 5th T20I | SAT, 8 NOV LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/SDOg6nvfsK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 7, 2025

Weather Report and Pitch Report of The Gabba, Brisbane

Weather Report

There is no rain forecast during the match hours. The temperature in Brisbane is expected to range between 21°C and 31°C. Conditions are likely to remain clear, which should allow a full match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Gabba is expected to offer support to both batters and bowlers. The surface generally has good bounce. Batters can play their shots freely as the ball comes onto the bat well.

Fast bowlers may get some movement early in the innings if they hit the right lengths. Spinners could come into play if the conditions remain dry. However, if dew settles in later in the game, it will make gripping the ball difficult and could benefit the team chasing.

A competitive first innings score at this venue is expected to be around 180 to 190 runs.

Australia vs India 5th Playing 11s

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa