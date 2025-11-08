AUS vs IND 5th T20I: Why Is Tilak Varma Not Playing Today’s Australia vs India Match at the Gabba?

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team: India made one change to their playing XI for the fifth T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Tilak Varma has been rested, and Rinku Singh has returned to the side for the series-deciding match. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the change, saying, “Tilak Varma is resting. Rinku Singh comes in.”

Tilak has played three games in the ongoing series with scores of 0, 29 and 5. Tilak has enjoyed a strong run in T20Is this year with 380 runs in 16 matches, but the team has opted to rotate players as part of its preparation plan. The left-hander has scored 996 runs in his T20I career, including two centuries and four fifties.

Rinku Singh, who replaces him, has been a consistent finisher for India. He has 550 runs in 34 T20Is at a strike rate of more than 160. He last featured in the Asia Cup 2025 final, where he faced only one ball and helped India secure the title.

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in a must-win match. India lead the five-match series 2-1, with one game washed out. The visitors are looking to finish the tour with another series win, while Australia will try to level the contest.

Australia vs India 5th Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa