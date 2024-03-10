AUS vs NZ, 2nd Test: Tom Latham makes upward movement in record books, overcomes string of low scores

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 10 : New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham overtook compatriot John Wright to become the sixth-highest run-scorer for Kiwis in Test cricket and also became only eighth player from the country to reach 10,000 international runs.

The 31-year-old secured these milestones during Australia's second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch. Latham had a great outing, scoring 38 and 73 in both innings of the game, overcoming a run of poor scores.

Now in 80 Tests, Latham has scored 5,418 runs at an average of 39.83, with 13 centuries and 28 fifties to his name. His best score is 264*. He has climbed over John Wright, who scored 5,334 runs in 82 Tests at an average of 37.82, with 12 centuries and 23 fifties.

The leading Test run-scorer for Kiwis is Kane Williamson, who has 8,743 runs in 100 Tests at an average of 54.98, with 32 centuries and 34 fifties. His best score is 251.

Also, in 253 international matches, Latham has made 10,033 runs at an average of 36.75, with 20 centuries and 35 fifties in 299 innings. His best score is 264*.

The leading run-scorer for Kiwis is Ross Taylor, who has 18,199 runs in 450 matches at an average of 42.72, with 40 centuries and 93 fifties in 510 innings. His best score is 290.

Coming to the match, Kiwis are 345/6 at Tea on day three. They lead by 251 runs. Scott Kuggeleijn (38*) and Glenn Phillips (16*) are unbeaten for the Kiwis.

Earlier, Australia had secured a 94-run lead in the first innings after being bundled out for 256 in reply to Kiwis' first innings total of 162 runs. Marnus Labuschagne (90 in 147 balls, with 12 fours) top-scored for the Aussies while pacer Matt Henry (7/67) wreaked havoc on Aussie batters, not allowing them to secure a massive lead.

Australia had won the toss and put NZ to bat first. Latham (38), Henry (29) and skipper Tim Southee (26) made decent scores as Kiwis were bundled out for just 162 runs. Josh Hazlewood (5/31) and Mitchell Starc (3/59) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

