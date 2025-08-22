AUS vs SA, 2nd ODI: Adam Zampa Achieves Rare ODI Feat, Joins Shane Warne in Elite List

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Leg-spinner Adam Zampa reached a new milestone on Friday as he completed 50 ODI wickets in Australia. He achieved the mark in the second ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. Zampa became only the fourth Australian spinner to claim 50 or more wickets at home in the format. He dismissed Tony de Zorzi for 39 in the 16th over to open his account in the match. He later removed Tristan Stubbs for 74 in the 44th over and trapped Nandre Burger for eight in his next. The 32-year-old returned figures of 3 for 63 from 10 overs. South Africa were bowled out for 277.

Zampa now has 52 wickets in 31 home ODIs at an average of 27.65 and an economy rate of 5.38. His tally includes three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. Only Shane Warne with 136, Peter Taylor with 77 and Brad Hogg with 57 have taken more wickets as spinners for Australia in home ODIs. Among overseas bowlers, only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan has more than 50 ODI wickets in Australia with 58.

Zampa also sits behind Warne in terms of most four-wicket hauls by an Australian spinner at home. Warne has six while Zampa has four. Glenn Maxwell is the only other spinner with more than two such hauls in Australia. Overall, Zampa has played 113 ODIs. He has claimed 191 wickets at an average of 28.60 with an economy rate of 5.55. His career includes 11 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.