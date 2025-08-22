AUS vs SA, 2nd ODI: Why Temba Bavuma Is Not Playing Today’s Australia vs South Africa Match?

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma misses the second ODI against Australia on Friday. Cricket South Africa said he has been rested for workload management after recovering from a hamstring injury. The 35-year-old had injured his hamstring during the World Test Championship final in June. In his absence, Aiden Markram is leading the Proteas in Mackay. Bavuma scored 65 in South Africa’s first ODI win and is expected to return for the series decider on Saturday.

"ODI captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second match against Australia. This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC Final in June. Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended he be rested for the second match. He will be available to lead the side in the third ODI on Sunday, with Aiden Markram standing in as captain today," Proteas Men wrote on X.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in Mackay.

The visitors lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. A win today would seal the series for South Africa. Tony de Zorzi replaces Temba Bavuma, while Senuran Muthusamy comes in for Prenelan Subrayen, who has been reported for a suspect bowling action. Australia make one change, with Xavier Bartlett replacing Ben Dwarshius.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2025

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi